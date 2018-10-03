Entertainment Kanye West Donates Yeezy Sneakers to Ugandan School Children: Video – Olisa.tv

#1
Kanye West is determined to win the hearts of Ugandans and so he is giving out dozens of white Yeezy sneakers to anyone who wants them.

Yesterday, the American rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian met with the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni...



via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2EqfpqT

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[101]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top