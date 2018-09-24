Burna Boy’s ‘Ye’ continues to ‘blow’ beyond the shores of Nigeria into the international circles. In a recent video clip shared by record label boss Bankuli, who happened to be with Kanye West recorded the American rapper vibing to Burna Boy’s song ‘Ye’. A nice coincidence as Kanye West who goes …
via Jaguda.com – https://ift.tt/2EjOxc4
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Jaguda.com – https://ift.tt/2EjOxc4
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]