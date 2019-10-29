Kanye West has accused the Democratic Party of brainwashing blacks and promoting policies that are harmful to the race.
The 42-year-old rapper who disclosed this in an nterview with radio host Big Boy while promoting his new Christian-themed album ‘Jesus Is King’, added that he doesn’t think it’s smart for black people …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2JxnxpI
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The 42-year-old rapper who disclosed this in an nterview with radio host Big Boy while promoting his new Christian-themed album ‘Jesus Is King’, added that he doesn’t think it’s smart for black people …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2JxnxpI
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[34]