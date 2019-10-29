Entertainment Kanye West says Democrats brainwash black people and encourage abortion – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Kanye West has accused the Democratic Party of brainwashing blacks and promoting policies that are harmful to the race.

The 42-year-old rapper who disclosed this in an nterview with radio host Big Boy while promoting his new Christian-themed album ‘Jesus Is King’, added that he doesn’t think it’s smart for black people …

kanye.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2JxnxpI

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top