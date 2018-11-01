Despite all the controversies surrounding Kanye West, his family continues to stand by his side.
Yesterday, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian shared their babies’, Saint West and Reign Disick’s Halloween costumes which were a shout-out to Kanye’s latest song, “I Love It”, featuring Lil Pump. “Wait until you see Saint and Reign’s Halloween costume’s,” Kim had teased …
