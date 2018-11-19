The senator representing Ogun East district in the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu, has replaced Adeleke Shittu as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election.
Shittu whose name was pasted alongside other governorship candidates of 38 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2BfrI5A
Get More Nigeria Political News
Shittu whose name was pasted alongside other governorship candidates of 38 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2BfrI5A
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]