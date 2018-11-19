Politics Kashamu Replaces Shittu as PDP Governorship Candidate in Ogun – Olisa.tv

#1
The senator representing Ogun East district in the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu, has replaced Adeleke Shittu as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election.

Shittu whose name was pasted alongside other governorship candidates of 38 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2BfrI5A

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top