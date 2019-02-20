Entertainment Kate Henshaw Battles For Seat OF Governor In Political Thriller; ‘4th Republic’ – Nigerian Entertainment Today

#1
In this election season, ace Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw stuns in the upcoming new political thriller, ‘4th Republic’ where she features as a strong-willed gubernatorial aspirant.

The movie which is scheduled to be released in April tells the story of a young female gubernatorial aspirant, Mabel King (Henshaw). After her …


via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2GAm16a

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top