Entertainment Kate Henshaw Reacts As Kano State Governor Abudullahi Umar Ganduje Appoints Special Adviser On Street Lights – 360Nobs.com

#1
Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw, has reacted to a recent appointment made by the governor of Kano state, Abudullahi Umar Ganduje.

The actress posted a photo of a letter headed Kano state government confirming the appointment of one Anwalu Salisu Kingdom as a senior special assistant on street lights....


via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2vMkBBl

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[67]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top