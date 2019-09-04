Katie Holmes is not “heartbroken” and starving herself following her recent split from Jamie Foxx, despite a bogus tabloid report.
Gossip Cop can debunk the story. We’ve learned the actress isn’t having any sort of meltdown in the wake of the breakup....
via Gossip Cop – https://ift.tt/2LnQZhW
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Gossip Cop can debunk the story. We’ve learned the actress isn’t having any sort of meltdown in the wake of the breakup....
via Gossip Cop – https://ift.tt/2LnQZhW
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]