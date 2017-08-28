The Katsina State chapter of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), has suspended its vice chairman for Katsina Central zone, Mamman Yaro Batsari. A meeting of the state exco had since ratified his suspension and the formation of a five-man committee to investigate his alleged anti-party activities. The committee had Barrister Yarima Danja as chairman and was given two weeks within which to conclude its assignment and report back to the State Working Committee (SEC) of the party. Other members in the committee included Barrister Auwal Adam Bindawa, Barrister Muktar Daura, Barrister Jamilu Ayuba with Lawal Adamu as secretary. The embattled vice chairman said the committee had not yet reached out to him.