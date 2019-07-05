Six bandits were released from Katsina state government's custody on Tuesday September 10, in exchange for 20 kidnapped persons in the state.
Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari confirmed the exchange after a closed-door meeting with the bandits. Some bandits identified as Abdullahi Mairafi, Audu Danda, Ardo Nashawali and Sale Dangote had earlier surrendered their AK-47 and ammunition to the governor at Shinfida village in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.
READ MORE
Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari confirmed the exchange after a closed-door meeting with the bandits. Some bandits identified as Abdullahi Mairafi, Audu Danda, Ardo Nashawali and Sale Dangote had earlier surrendered their AK-47 and ammunition to the governor at Shinfida village in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.
READ MORE