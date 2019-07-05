Six bandits were released from Katsina state government's custody on Tuesday September 10, in exchange for 20 kidnapped persons in the state.Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari confirmed the exchange after a closed-door meeting with the bandits. Some bandits identified as Abdullahi Mairafi, Audu Danda, Ardo Nashawali and Sale Dangote had earlier surrendered their AK-47 and ammunition to the governor at Shinfida village in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.