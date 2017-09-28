A notorious serial killer, Basiru Barau, aka Gojen-Mallam, has been arrested by the Katsina State Police Command. Barau, aged 25, said to be linked to three homicides cases in the state ran out of luck on Wednesday. Kaduna Spokesperson of the Nigeria police, DSP Gambo Isah, confirming the arrest before newsmen on Wednesday said no fewer than three murder cases had been committed by Barau. “The Katsina State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that it has succeeded in arresting a wanted notorious serial killer, Basiru Barau, alias Gojen-Mallam, of the Tudun Wada area of Funtua, Katsina State. “The suspect is a notorious member of an unlawful society of social miscreants otherwise known as Kauraye. He had been declared wanted by the command in connection with three homicide cases alleged to have been perpetrated by him and his group". DSP Isah added that further investigations is ongoing to arrest other members of his gang at large.