Submit Post Advertise

  1. [Video] Infertility Treatment: Important Every Nigerian Couple Should Know

Metro Katsina Police Arrest Notorious Killer, Gojen-Mallam

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 28, 2017 at 3:17 PM. Views count: 29

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    A notorious serial killer, Basiru Barau, aka Gojen-Mallam, has been arrested by the Katsina State Police Command.

    Barau, aged 25, said to be linked to three homicides cases in the state ran out of luck on Wednesday.
    Kaduna Spokesperson of the Nigeria police, DSP Gambo Isah, confirming the arrest before newsmen on Wednesday said no fewer than three murder cases had been committed by Barau.

    “The Katsina State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that it has succeeded in arresting a wanted notorious serial killer, Basiru Barau, alias Gojen-Mallam, of the Tudun Wada area of Funtua, Katsina State.

    polices.jpe

    “The suspect is a notorious member of an unlawful society of social miscreants otherwise known as Kauraye. He had been declared wanted by the command in connection with three homicide cases alleged to have been perpetrated by him and his group".

    DSP Isah added that further investigations is ongoing to arrest other members of his gang at large.
     
    RemmyAlex, Sep 28, 2017 at 3:17 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Katsina Police Arrest
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria Police Detain Journalist Over Comments on Newly Elected Lawmaker

      RemmyAlex, Jul 16, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      994
      RemmyAlex
      Jul 16, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Two Kidnappers Syndicate Busted in Benue

      RemmyAlex, Jun 17, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      722
      RemmyAlex
      Jun 17, 2017
    3. kemi
      Metro

      Nigeria Police Reacts To Abduction of Teenage Girl By Emir of Katsina

      kemi, Oct 18, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      2,748
      curator
      Oct 18, 2016
    4. Oluogunjobi
      Metro

      Benue: Boy Kills Mother for Rituals, Accuses Her Of Witchcraft

      Oluogunjobi, May 4, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      752
      Oluogunjobi
      May 4, 2016
    5. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Bomb Blast Hits Katsina Mosque, As Police Arrest Suspected Bomber

      RemmyAlex, Nov 25, 2015, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      23,525
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 25, 2015

    Comments