Politics KATSINA: Who will become President Buhari’s speaker? – Vanguard News

#1
In Katsina State, consultation is the order of the day over who takes over the speakership of the state House of Assembly as the 7th assembly winds down.

The incumbent Speaker and member representing Zangon Daura, Tasi’u Maigari Zango and other contenders have …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2IdFQyu

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top