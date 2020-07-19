Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Daughter Together - Olisa.tv
Katy Perry and her fiancée, Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together, a daughter. Orlando Bloom shared the news of the arrival of Daisy Dove Bloom, on his Instagram page with a picture of the newborn holding her parents’ hands The adorable black and white shot was captioned with a...
www.olisa.tv
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!