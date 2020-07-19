Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Daughter Together

Katy Perry and her fiancée, Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together, a daughter. Orlando Bloom shared the news of the arrival of Daisy Dove Bloom, on his Instagram page with a picture of the newborn holding her parents’ hands The adorable black and white shot was captioned with a...
