When you're a public person, your private grief could help somebody else.
Kelly Clarkson, 36, encouraged her friend Carrie Underwood to share her story of three miscarriages before becoming pregnant with her second child for this reason....
via USA Today – https://ift.tt/2IilIv6
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Kelly Clarkson, 36, encouraged her friend Carrie Underwood to share her story of three miscarriages before becoming pregnant with her second child for this reason....
via USA Today – https://ift.tt/2IilIv6
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]