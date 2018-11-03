Metro Kemi Adeosun Resurfaces – Thisdaylive

#1
After several months of planning, the 10th edition of the annual conference of Arise Women, a faith-based non-governmental organisation committed to accelerating nation- building through the empowerment of women in the society, held amidst pomp and circumstance on Saturday, October 27, at the City of David Sanctuary, Church Road, …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2yMmJYr

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top