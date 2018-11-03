After several months of planning, the 10th edition of the annual conference of Arise Women, a faith-based non-governmental organisation committed to accelerating nation- building through the empowerment of women in the society, held amidst pomp and circumstance on Saturday, October 27, at the City of David Sanctuary, Church Road, …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2yMmJYr
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2yMmJYr
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]