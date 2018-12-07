For the fourth time, rapper Kendrick Lamar has been nominated for the Grammys Album of the Year for his role as executive producer of the soundtrack to Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’.
The rap star secured 2019 Grammy nominations with eight nods, including a nomination in the …
via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2AZM69L
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The rap star secured 2019 Grammy nominations with eight nods, including a nomination in the …
via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2AZM69L
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]