  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Entertainment Kendrick Lamar, Drake Top 2019 Grammy Awards Nominations – Thisdaylive

#1
For the fourth time, rapper Kendrick Lamar has been nominated for the Grammys Album of the Year for his role as executive producer of the soundtrack to Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’.

The rap star secured 2019 Grammy nominations with eight nods, including a nomination in the …



via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2AZM69L

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top