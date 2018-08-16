Kenya’s Harambee Stars have recorded an unforgettable win against Ghana’s Black Stars, the Group F favourites in the AFCON 2019 qualifiers.
Harambee Stars: Happy beating Ghana’s Black Stars in Nairobi At the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday, …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2wVWJID
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Harambee Stars: Happy beating Ghana’s Black Stars in Nairobi At the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday, …
read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2wVWJID
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]