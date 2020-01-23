Following early trade negotiations, details of Kenya’s maiden bilateral trade agreement with the United States have surfaced, sparking criticisms over concerns that the proposed deal could jeopardize regional and continental trade protocols.
Recently, there has been widespread speculation Nairobi and Washington would seek to open a free trade …
