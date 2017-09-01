Kenya’s supreme court has nullified Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in the presidential election last month and ordered a new vote within 60 days. The six-judge bench ruled 4-2 in favour of a petition filed by the opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who claimed that the electronic voting results were hacked into and manipulated in favour of the incumbent. Kenyatta had won a second term with 54% of the vote. “The declaration [of Kenyatta’s win] is invalid, null and void,” said the judge David Maranga, announcing the verdict. The court did not place any blame on Kenyatta or his party. - the electronic voting results were hacked into and manipulated in favour of the incumbent. - a scrutiny of the forms used to tally the votes had anomalies that affected nearly 5 million votes. - The court did not place any blame on Kenyatta or his party.