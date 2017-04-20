Submit Post Advertise

Kenya Moore Talks About Oge Okoye 'Stealing' Her Dog

Discussion started by Jules, Apr 20, 2017

    American Reality TV Star, Kenya Moore in an interview with Juliana Richards on 'Jules Uncut' talked about the Oge Okoye 'dog stealing' scandal.

    READ: International Disgrace! Oge Okoye Shamed For Claiming Kenya Moore's Dogs As Hers

    She said, "why would anybody fake dogs being theirs.

    ''I thought it was a joke but it was no joke. She put it on social media where everyone can see. It was definitely a photo of my dogs."

    "I can definitely provide references for a breeder should she choose to buy a dog,''Moore offered.

    Watch full interview [she talks about Oge from 12:32] :

     
    Mtcheew. This incidence happened long time ago. Make she go sleep abeg
     
