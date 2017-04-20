American Reality TV Star, Kenya Moore in an interview with Juliana Richards on 'Jules Uncut' talked about the Oge Okoye 'dog stealing' scandal. READ: International Disgrace! Oge Okoye Shamed For Claiming Kenya Moore's Dogs As Hers She said, "why would anybody fake dogs being theirs. ''I thought it was a joke but it was no joke. She put it on social media where everyone can see. It was definitely a photo of my dogs." "I can definitely provide references for a breeder should she choose to buy a dog,''Moore offered. Watch full interview [she talks about Oge from 12:32] :