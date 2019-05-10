Kenya and the United States have signed a revitalized Security Governance Joint Country Action Plan in a bid to boost cooperation on governance, anti-corruption, and civilian security.
The revamped pact was inked on Wednesday at the end of a two-day inaugural Bilateral Strategic Dialogue ....
Read more via Capital News – http://bit.ly/2LBcD5F
Get more World News
The revamped pact was inked on Wednesday at the end of a two-day inaugural Bilateral Strategic Dialogue ....
Read more via Capital News – http://bit.ly/2LBcD5F
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]