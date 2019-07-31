JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Kenyan government deports “Jesus” and arrests pastors who invited him – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
The Kenyan government have deported a Caucasian man being paraded in the country as Jesus Christ and they have arrested the pastors who invited him and convinced their followers he’s the real son of God.

Two church pastors invited the Caucasian man to their country then managed to …

pastor.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YvWrYN

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top