The Kenyan government have deported a Caucasian man being paraded in the country as Jesus Christ and they have arrested the pastors who invited him and convinced their followers he’s the real son of God.
Two church pastors invited the Caucasian man to their country then managed to …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YvWrYN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Two church pastors invited the Caucasian man to their country then managed to …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YvWrYN
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]