Sports Kepa drama stuns Twitter as Man City beat Chelsea to win League Cup title – Pulse Nigeria

#1
It was the drama that dominated Twitter conversations on Sunday, February 24 as Chelsea lost 4-3 on penalties to defend their League title at Wembley.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga stole the headlines after he defiled his manager’s order to be substituted in the dying minutes of …



read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2BOYE56

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
Dangote 3x

Dangote 3x

New Member
#2
#2
This is to inform the general public that both individuals and distributors can now order Dán-gote3XCement directly from the factory at a promo price of 130O Naira minimum for purchase is from 1OO bags and above and a trailer load of 600bags and 900bags,kindly contact sales manager Mr Adebayo on 07064676625 Note Delivery is two working days after Booking and it nation wide!!! Cost of loading, offloading and transportation is #300 per bag and must be paid before we ensure your supply!! THANKS https://chat.whatsapp.com/GUcwP55DY4R99MN7Xm0NyW
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top