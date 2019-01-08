Kevin Spacey was all smiles as he arrived in a Nantucket courtroom on Monday morning to face the charge of felony indecent assault for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old at a Nantucket bar.
The former ‘house of cards’ actor was arraigned on a single count of Indecent Assault and Battery, which carries …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2FeMW6i
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The former ‘house of cards’ actor was arraigned on a single count of Indecent Assault and Battery, which carries …
via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2FeMW6i
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]