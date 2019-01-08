Entertainment Kevin Spacey appears in court to face sexual assault charges and he’s warned to stay away from teenage victim – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Kevin Spacey was all smiles as he arrived in a Nantucket courtroom on Monday morning to face the charge of felony indecent assault for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old at a Nantucket bar.

The former ‘house of cards’ actor was arraigned on a single count of Indecent Assault and Battery, which carries …



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2FeMW6i

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[91]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top