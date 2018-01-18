Kevin Spacey is under investigation for the third allegation of sexual assault in London.
Kevin Spacey
Although the Metropolitan Police Service--popularly known as Scotland Yard-- did not identify the person under investigation, a spokesperson said it is the same person who is under investigation for the two previous allegations which PEOPLE has earlier confirmed to be Kevin Spacey.
The Metropolitan Police Service said this in a statement.
“On 13 December we received an allegation that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 in Westminster. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating.”
Spacey has since checked into a specialist treatment facility following the numerous allegations of sexual assault that have been made against him.
