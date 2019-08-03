JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Keyamo shares Buhari’s Cambridge certificate on Twitter – Pulse Nigeria

The certificate states that Buhari was awarded a second division certificate in the 1961 examination series.

Two days after an official of WAEC reportedly disowned President Muhammadu Buhari’s Cambridge University’s Moderated International Examination Certificate, Ministerial nominee, Festus Keyamo has shared the certificate issued to the President …

