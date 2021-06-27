Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
Keyamo: Some Nigerians’ll rejoice if there’s military coup today - New Telegraph
Festus Keyamo is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Minister of State for Labour and Employment. In this interview on Hard Copy, a programme on Channels Television, he speaks on the Nigerian democratic system, constitutional amendment and how to address issues of marginalization and social...
