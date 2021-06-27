  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Politics Keyamo: Some Nigerians’ll rejoice if there’s military coup today – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
For Sale - One Bedroom Executive Flat - Lagos (NGN37m)
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Keyamo: Some Nigerians’ll rejoice if there’s military coup today - New Telegraph

Festus Keyamo is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Minister of State for Labour and Employment. In this interview on Hard Copy, a programme on Channels Television, he speaks on the Nigerian democratic system, constitutional amendment and how to address issues of marginalization and social...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro Some EndSARS Protesters Displaying Mob Mentality – Keyamo – Nairaland
Replies
0
Views
389
Chinedu Iroka
C
Nigeria Political News
Politics Imo governorship: Buhari’s minister reacts to PDP’s planned protest – Legit.ng
Replies
0
Views
547
Nigeria Political News
Nigeria Political News
C
Politics Buhari accepts dialogue for resolution of insecurity in Southeast –Ngige – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
415
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Politics I’ll embarrass you if you fail to return govt vehicles – Akeredolu to ex-D’Gov – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
299
Kayode Israel
K
C
Politics Buhari approves appointment of 5 new permanent secretaries – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
362
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top