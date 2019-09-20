Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and productivity, says there must be penalty for positing false information on social media.
In a series of tweets on Monday, the former human rights activist said activists who oppose the bill seeking to regulate social media should stop blocking people who irritate them on the platforms.
He also said they should apologise to those they have blocked.
READ MORE
In a series of tweets on Monday, the former human rights activist said activists who oppose the bill seeking to regulate social media should stop blocking people who irritate them on the platforms.
He also said they should apologise to those they have blocked.
READ MORE