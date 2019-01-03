Politics Keyamo to Atiku: Admit it’s over and endorse Buhari – TheCable

#1
Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to accept defeat ahead of the 2019 presidential election and endorse Buhari.

Keyamo said this while responding to Atiku’s call for a probe of Buhari’s family over …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2GQEXP3

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top