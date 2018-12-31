Festus Keyamo, spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, has asked Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to quit peddling allegations against Buhari if he has no evidence.
Keyamo said this in reaction to the demand by Atiku that Buhari’s family be probed over their …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2EXquz1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Keyamo said this in reaction to the demand by Atiku that Buhari’s family be probed over their …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2EXquz1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]