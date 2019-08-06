JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Keystone Bank appoints new executive directors – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
In line with strategic business intent and corporate realignment to sustain continued business growth, the Board of Directors of Keystone Bank Limited has announced the appointment of three new Executive Directors.

At its 49th, Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, the Board approved the appointments of Tijjani …

directors.JPG

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2YKzmgM

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top