The management of Keystone Bank says it has no ties with President Muhammadu Buhari or former vice president Atiku Abubakar.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the bank denied statements linking it to the president....
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2AyeOis
Get more: Nigeria Business News
In a statement released on Tuesday, the bank denied statements linking it to the president....
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2AyeOis
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]