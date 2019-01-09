Business Keystone Bank: We have no relationship with President Buhari or Atiku Abubakar – TODAY.NG

#1
The management of Keystone Bank says it has no ties with President Muhammadu Buhari or former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the bank denied statements linking it to the president....



Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2AyeOis

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top