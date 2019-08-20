In whatsoever you are doing in this life that involves the internet, just have it at the back of your mind that it never forgets.
Below is a throwback video of Met police officer, Khafi and her friend, Mercy …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Z3pjZf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Below is a throwback video of Met police officer, Khafi and her friend, Mercy …
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Z3pjZf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 21.3 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[48]