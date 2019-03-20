Entertainment Khloe Calls Leo Dasilva A Snake, He Reacts – Nairaland

#1
Khloe who also featured on the second episode of the Big Brother Naija Reunion, called Leo Dasilva who was her co-housemate while still in the house ‘a snake’.

Khloe called Leo a snake when asked if she misses the former housemates. However she said she doesn’t because they always see at different …



via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2TozUqk

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top