Grace Oghene Edegware, a youth corps member who was recently abducted by suspected Fulani herdsmen has been released. READ: Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap NYSC Member The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) announced her release today. A statement released by the scheme acknowledged “the efforts of security agencies” in the rescue of the female corps member who hails from Delta state. “We also thank all Nigerians that had shown concern about her plight even as we count on the continued support of all stakeholders for the safety of corps members wherever they are serving in the country,” the statement added.