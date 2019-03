Kidnappers have released the mother of Bordeaux and Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu after holding her for nearly a week, police have said on Tuesday. Ozuruonye Juliet Kalu was seized from her car on February 27 as she travelled to her home in Abia state. Reports said the kidnappers …Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2NJp2Sz Get More Nigeria Metro News