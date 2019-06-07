The abductors of the mother of former Nigerian international, Samson Siasia, have reduced their demand for ransom for Beauty Siasia to N50 million from the initial N70 million.A family source told newsmen that the family offered to pay N500, 000, as Siasia has been out of job for some time.Mrs Siasia, 79, has now been in her captors’ hands for over two weeks after she was kidnapped on July 15 with two others in Odoni community, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa, Igbere TV reports.