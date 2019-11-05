Metro Kidnapping is business, impossible to end – Rivers governor – TODAY

#1
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, says it is impossible to put an end to kidnapping in the country because it has become a business.

Wike said this on Monday when he received a delegation of Rotary International District 9141 in his office in Port Harcourt....

wike.JPG

Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/36ydN8z

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top