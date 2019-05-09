The Senate on Wednesday, called on the Federal Government to deploy more coaches to the Abuja-Kaduna train service, to ameliorate the plight of passengers.
The resolution followed a motion by Sen. Ali Ndume, titled “urgent need to increase the number of Coaches to the Abuja-Kaduna rail line”. …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2JanVMc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The resolution followed a motion by Sen. Ali Ndume, titled “urgent need to increase the number of Coaches to the Abuja-Kaduna rail line”. …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2JanVMc
Get More Nigeria Metro News