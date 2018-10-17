Politics Killing of Aid Worker: Reps Demand Urgent Negotiation with Boko Haram over Remaining Captives – Olisa.tv

#1
The House of Representatives has called on the executive to as a matter of urgency, commence further negotiation for the safe release of the women who are still being held captive by Boko Haram terrorists.

The lawmakers’ call comes in the wake of the killing of a Red Cross …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2AdVrve

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[147]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top