The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN has declared January 31st and February 2nd, days for National fasting and prayers for Christians in Nigeria.
Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, CAN president, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, said Christians are expected to use those days to pray for God to stop the incessant killings of Christians in Nigeria
