Kim Jong Un may not have an airplane capable of taking him to meet Trump

Apr 11, 2018

    As the intrigue behind the upcoming US-North Korea summit gains momentum, theories on where the summit will be held prompted an additional question: how will North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travel to the meeting location?

    While the summit on April 27 between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim is expected to be held at the truce village of Panmunjom on the border, the location and the exact date for Kim’s meeting with US President Donald Trump has yet to be announced.


