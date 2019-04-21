Entertainment Kim Kardashian, Shawn Holley Honored for Prison Reform Work – TMZ.com

#1
Kim Kardashian is mired in her studies to become a lawyer, but she's already the recipient of a big award from a legal org.

We've learned Kim and her lawyer, Shawn Holley, will receive the Women Leadership in Law Award next month for their work in getting Alice Johnson freed....



via TMZ.com – http://bit.ly/2KRO9Vw

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top