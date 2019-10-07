Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Kim Kardashian takes her kids for baptism in Armenia – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Kim Kardashian appeared in great spirits as she touched down in Yerevan, Armenia, with her children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months, ahead of her younger three kids’ baptism on Monday afternoon.

The TV personality, 38 – who was also joined by …

kim.JPG

via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2MmoH7Z

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top