Kim Kardashian was forced to turn down a lucrative deal from a clothing company because the company was her husband's competitor and Kanye West rewarded her greatly for her loyalty.
Kim Kardashian revealed the reward she got in a podcast on Tuesday as plus-size model Ashley Graham released the first episode of her new podcast, “Pretty Big Deal”.
