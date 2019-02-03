Kit Harrington got the cold treatment from his wife and former co-star Rose after he spilled the details on the Game of Thrones series finale.
Harrington spoke about this during a recent sit-down with U.K. radio station KISS FM, where he told hosts Daisy Maskell and Tom Green that he made the mistake of revealing what …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2SlKMIV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Harrington spoke about this during a recent sit-down with U.K. radio station KISS FM, where he told hosts Daisy Maskell and Tom Green that he made the mistake of revealing what …
via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2SlKMIV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]