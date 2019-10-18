Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Kizz Daniel & Ms. Banks Cosy Up at “Pak N Go” Press Party in London – tooXclusive

#1
Kizz Daniel who is currently ruling the charts with his latest smash “Pak N Go”, treated Londoners to a party to celebrate the DJ Coublon produced number.

Daniel impacted Enish London, and spoke to fans, journalists, music enthusiasts, and more about the inspiration behind the song....

kiss.JPG

via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/31raxrL

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top