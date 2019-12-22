Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has hailed his team’s Club World Cup victory over Flamengo.
Roberto Firmino struck the decisive goal in extra time, after the Brazilian side battle hard against Klopp’s men. It is the first time the Reds would win the trophy....
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Sf4upi
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Roberto Firmino struck the decisive goal in extra time, after the Brazilian side battle hard against Klopp’s men. It is the first time the Reds would win the trophy....
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Sf4upi
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]