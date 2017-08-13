Submit Post Advertise

Klopp Speaks on Coutinho's Future at Liverpool

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Aug 13, 2017 at 9:44 AM.

    Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has admitted that any decision about Philippe Coutinho, is out of his hands.

    Klopp, speaking after their 3-3 draw with Watford on Saturday, stated that whether Coutinho stays or goes, depends on his “bosses”.

    Coutinho is desperate to join Barcelona and the Brazilian submitted a transfer request on Friday, to try to force the move through.

    When sked about the transfer request, which was emailed to Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s sporting director, Klopp said: “I didn’t get it but I can say something that is maybe more important.

    “As a manager of a football club I have bosses, and if bosses decide, for example, just in general, if we sell a player or we don’t sell him, then I have to accept it.

    “I cannot say anything about it [the transfer request]. I work with the players I have – that is what I’m always doing.”
     
